Hancock County Board To Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will have a relatively lighter agenda than normal when they meet in the Hancock County Courthouse at 9 am Monday. The board will open the meeting with a public forum to allow employees and residents of Hancock County to voice their opinion on matters before the county. The board cannot act on the comments because they will not be a part of the agenda, but these concerns could be put on a future agenda.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will address the current state of secondary roads and any projects the will be or are currently in progress. Purvis will also hear about any new concerns brought up to members of the board.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will discuss any projects regarding drainage in the county. There are no specified projects addressed in the agenda for Monday and Hinders may review the status of any current projects being done.

The board has entered into the Iowa Care Connections region for mental health. The board will consider budget items including how much the county will owe in levies to the new region.

Finally, a hot button issue regarding repairs to the interior of the courthouse will be addressed. The board has been discussing repair work to be done to the building in meetings past and this discussion will be a continuation of those items.