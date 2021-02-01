COVID Vaccines Arrive in Very Limited Quantities

Phase 1B of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have arrived for both the Hancock and Winnebago Counties. The medicines are getting distributed to three outlets for the people who fall under the requirements to receive them. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington stated that now is the time to sign up if you are 65 or older.

It is apparent that not everyone in Hancock or Winnebago County who signs up will get the vaccine. The state has only allotted a small amount to both counties and effectively each of the surrounding counties too. However, in both Winnebago and Hancock counties, the amount is very minimal.

To ensure that everyone has a place in either this or future inoculation cycles, people must sign up now according to Buffington.