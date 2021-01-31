Radon Gas Testing is Available in Winnebago County

January is National Radon Awareness Month and it is time to test the house for the colorless, odorless gas that becomes very dangerous and can spur lung cancer if not traced. Iowa is one of the largest states when it comes to radon emissions due to the rich uranium in the ground. The gas rises up from cracks in the foundation and quickly spreads throughout the house.

Winnebago County Sanitarian Ron Kvale works out of the Winnebago County Health Department and stated that there is a way to test around the house for the gas. You would pick up a Radon Gas Test Kit which are available at the Health Department for $9.

Kvale said that there important considerations to take into account when testing for the gas.

Choosing the right room is very important in order to get the most accurate results possible. Kvale has some tips on finding that right spot in the home.

Once the test is hung in the chosen room, you should make a note of when you began the test because it has a life span that must be adhered to or the test will go bad.

Once the test is complete, send it in to the laboratory and they will provide the results in a few days. Pay close attention to the results because if the results show dangerous levels of gas, you may want a local company to come in and help you out.

For those who are in the market to buy or build a house, Kvale has some advice for you.