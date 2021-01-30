The Chickadee Check-off is Almost 40 Years Old

The Chickadee Checkoff turns 40 this year and can be found on your Iowa state tax form. When you donate by checking Line 57 on Form 1040, you help support thousands of vulnerable species through research, habitat development and education.

Last year, a little over 7,200 Iowa taxpayers helped boost wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state tax form, representing about 0.5% of total taxpayers in Iowa.

The program uses the funding to help improve wildlife habit, restore native wildlife, provide opportunities for citizens to learn about our natural resources and much more. Recent projects have been investigating the nesting success of Barn Owls and figuring out the status of the endangered Rusty-patched Bumblebee in Iowa.

Those 7,200 Iowans donated a little under $150,000 last spring when completing their 2019 tax forms which was a bump up from the previous year. This translates to an average gift of $20.39 per donor. People choose the amount they can donate starting at just $1.