NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Stay Safe on the Ice This Winter

As Iowan’s head out on frozen water to their “go to” spot, the Iowa Department of Natural Resource (DNR) reminds everyone to beware of ice conditions and check ice thickness often.

Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Rocks, trees, docks or other things that poke through the ice will conduct heat and make the ice around it less stable. Trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.

A blanket of snow on top of an ice covered lake insulates the ice, slowing the growth of ice and hiding potential hazards or weak spots. River ice is 15 percent weaker than lake ice. Ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice. Avoid slushy or honey-combed and stay away from dark spots on the ice. Don’t walk into areas where the snow cover looks discolored.

The DNR recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

Safety Tips on the Ice