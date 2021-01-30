Eugene C. Hermanson, age 85 of rural Lake Mills, died on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of North Iowa.

Relatives and members of Lime Creek, Somber and Lake Mills Evangelical Lutheran Churches are invited to a service at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Lime Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. Pastor David Emmons will officiate, and visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 at the church.

Burial with military honors provided by the Emmons Louis Tveite Post #317 will take place in the Lime Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

Gene’s service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Schott Funeral Homes website on the day after the funeral. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Eugene Hermanson’s picture, and from his obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.