Roger K. Hermanson

January 29, 2021 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Roger K. Hermanson

Roger K. Hermanson, age 86 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

A private service will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills with pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date in Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills.

Roger’s service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning at 10:30 AM on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the Sunnyside Cemetery Fund c/o Wayne Mannes, 703 S. Mill St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, the Lake Mills Ambulance Service c/o Candy Hanna, 1003 S. Washington St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to the Winnebago County Conservation Board, 34496-110th Avenue, Forest City, IA 50436.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

