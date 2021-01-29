COVID-19 Relief Funding Coming to Area Schools

The area community school districts will be receiving some financial relief from the federal government. West Hancock Community Schools will get $259,644 while the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools will get $273,336. Other districts include North Iowa with $257,409 and Lake Mills with $266,602. By comparison, Eagle Grove Schools will receive $756,968.

Forest City Community Schools will receive $443,847 in COVID relief monies. The amounts vary based on the percentage of low income families and other variables. The money comes from a federal relief package worth nearly $345 million to address costs incurred during the pandemic.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann is happy with the funding despite how the final amount for his district was arrived at.

The relief funding is somewhat specific as to what costs are covered and what are not.

There have been changes to how the funding is administered to further assist schools in safety precautions.

Overall, area schools can use this money to measure and address unfinished learning and contend with other pandemic issues and challenges. These include a wide variety of areas including educational tech, professional development, sanitation measures, and facility upgrades and repairs.

Lehmann and the Forest City Community School Board will address exactly where the money will go and he is not counting on any future relief funding for now.

By comparison, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community Schools will receive $775,310, the Hampton-Dumont School District gets $1,134,649, and the Des Moines School District will receive over $41 million.