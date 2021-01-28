Youth Innovation Center to Open at the Forest City YMCA

One area of education that has seen the biggest push in the area schools has been Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM. Schools are placing an emphasis in these areas simply because of demand and the fact that it is vital to economic and job growth in the state. Iowa has divided STEM programming into six regions. All have to do with a dominant university within the region. North central Iowa has become the Iowa State University region. To the northwest is the Iowa Lakes Community College region and to the northeast is the University of Northern Iowa region. These regions assist local business, industry, and education in promoting STEM programs.

In the area, one organization is taking the lead in promoting and developing STEM programming. The Forest City YMCA has now created a Youth Innovation Center and Director of Activities Tony Reynolds explains that this is a realization of a passion of his.

Any and all students who are interested in learning more about a lucrative field can get their start at the Forest City YMCA.

Essentially, there are a number of activities and areas associated with STEM that area students can take advantage of to enhance their studies or just begin to learn what is possible.

Those who are interested in learning more about the STEM lab can call the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.