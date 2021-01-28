Wednesday, January 27th

Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at Kansas State University 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, January 28th

Forest City, St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match KIOW/FC Video Stream

Forest City, St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:50 PM Airtime 6:00 PM First Match GHV Video Stream

Clear Lake Wrestling at Lake Mills 6:25 PM Airtime 6:30 PM First Match LM Video Stream

Friday, January 29th

West Hancock Basketball vs Forest City JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Forest City Basketball at West Hancock 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

Lake Mills Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:00 PM JV Games (No audio) 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Saturday, January 30th

Storm Lake Boys Basketball at Forest City 3:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at Mississippi State University pregame joined in progress following FC Basketball 5:05 Tipoff KIOW

Monday, February 1st

West Hancock Basketball at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, February 2nd

Bishop Garrigan Basketball at Forest City 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball vs Belmond-Klemme JV GAMES 4:00 PM VARSITY 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

West Virginia Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Wednesday, February 3rd

Waldorf Warriors Live Signing Day Special 6:00 PM KIOW

Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at West Virginia joined in progress KIOW

Thursday, February 4th

Clear Lake Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:00 PM JV Games (No audio) 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Friday, February 5th

Lake Mills Basketball at Forest City 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 PM Tipoff KHAM/WH Video Stream

North Union Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:00 PM JV Games (No audio) 6:00 PM Airtime 6:15 Tipoff GHV Video Stream

Saturday, February 6th

Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Oklahoma 10:00 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Tipoff KIOW

Sectional Wrestling Reports starting in the Noon hour

1A at Lake Mills 15 past the hour

1A at Manson-Northwest Webster 30 past the hour

1A at Jewell 45 past the hour

2A at Clear Lake top of the hour starting at 1