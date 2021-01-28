Roberts Sentenced on Multiple Charges

January 28, 2021 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Roberts Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Richard Roberts, Jr. of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 2, 2020.  Roberts was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.  The fine was suspended.  Roberts was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with any treatment recommendations.

Richard Lee Roberts, Jr., 8/18/1988, Forest City, had his probation modified on his conviction for “Forgery” a class D felony.  Roberts’ probation was modified for placement at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT