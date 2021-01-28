Roberts Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Richard Roberts, Jr. of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 2, 2020. Roberts was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Roberts was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with any treatment recommendations.

Richard Lee Roberts, Jr., 8/18/1988, Forest City, had his probation modified on his conviction for “Forgery” a class D felony. Roberts’ probation was modified for placement at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.