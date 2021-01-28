Forest City Schools Offer Preschool Sign Up

The Forest City Community School District announces that four-year-old Preschool sign up for the 2021-22 school year is now open. The district requests that parents complete a short online form so that the district can collect contact information to share Preschool registration and program information in the coming months.

Four-year-old preschool is free to students who are four on or before September 15, 2021. Students attend half days on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Free Transportation is available to and from a destination.

Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones explains that this is nothing new to district patrons.

The process is very simple with just a few clicks on the www.forestcity.k12.ia.us website.

Parents should sign up on the website as soon as they can. This will give the district enough time to send out further applicable information that the parents will need for their new student. Another reason to sign up is to get the new student into a section of preschool as soon as possible.

The elementary school can be reached for further questions at (641) 585-2670.