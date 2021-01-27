Ramaker Joins Hanson and Wagner Winning for the 150th Time

January 27, 2021 Zarren Egesdal
Submitted photo) Jack Ramaker poses with his parents after winning for the 150th time.

The Lake Mills Bulldogs wrestling team moved to 25-0 last night in Estherville, and that wasn’t even the most impressive thing that happened. For the third time this season, and the seventh in school history, a Bulldog wrestler reached 150 career wins.

Jack Ramaker joined classmates, Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner, winning for the 150th time in his career.

“Jack has been a stable force in our line-up the past four seasons,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. He continued by saying, “he has worked very hard during his career, and we are all happy to see him recognized for a great accomplishment.”

Ramaker got the win in the final match of the Bulldogs’ first dual of the night over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire. The furthest west Lake Mills has gone this season for a dual, but one Ramaker will never forget.

Brandenburg also notes Ramaker’s commitment to the classroom, “he’s a four-sport athlete and top of his class academically. He’s a dedicated athlete and put in the work and discipline to get this far”.

