Ramaker Joins Hanson and Wagner Winning for the 150th Time

The Lake Mills Bulldogs wrestling team moved to 25-0 last night in Estherville, and that wasn’t even the most impressive thing that happened. For the third time this season, and the seventh in school history, a Bulldog wrestler reached 150 career wins.

Jack Ramaker joined classmates, Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner, winning for the 150th time in his career.

“Jack has been a stable force in our line-up the past four seasons,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. He continued by saying, “he has worked very hard during his career, and we are all happy to see him recognized for a great accomplishment.”

Ramaker got the win in the final match of the Bulldogs’ first dual of the night over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire. The furthest west Lake Mills has gone this season for a dual, but one Ramaker will never forget.

Brandenburg also notes Ramaker’s commitment to the classroom, “he’s a four-sport athlete and top of his class academically. He’s a dedicated athlete and put in the work and discipline to get this far”.