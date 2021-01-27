Potential Snow Removal Issues May Hamper County Plows

The area has not seen snowfalls like what has been recently occurred south of Belmond and into Clarion. However, it does not mean that circumstances like that cannot arise again this winter. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders and his crew have seen their fair share of snow this winter. Sometimes issues arise that hamper or slow down the critical process of snow removal and plowing in the county.

A problem has arisen when it comes to how the snow is piled up according to Meinders.

With the impending snow storm coming on Saturday, Meinders offers this advice on the future clearing of your driveway on a county road.

Another safety issue is when the pile is too high to see oncoming traffic. With the pile set further into the yard, that safety concern is alleviated.