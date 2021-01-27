Groe Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Michael Groe of Lake Mills, had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor. Groe was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Groe, also pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 13, 2020. For Count 1, Groe was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Groe was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a condition of probation, Groe was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Groe was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. For Count 2, Groe was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Groe was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a condition of probation, Groe was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Groe was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The prison sentence imposed in Counts 1 and 2 were ordered to run concurrently with each other and consecutive to Case No. FECR018373 and Worth County Case No. FECR011917.

Groe, also pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony. Groe was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Groe was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a condition of probation, Groe was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Groe was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the prison sentence imposed in Case No. FECR018320 and Worth County Case No. FECR011917.