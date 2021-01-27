BrickStreet Theater Receives Iowa Arts Council Recovery Grant

BrickStreet Theatre’s board of directors has gratefully accepted a recovery grant awarded by the Iowa Arts Council. The money will help offset loss of income caused by COVID-19. The Iowa Arts Council’s mission is to empower Iowa to build and sustain culturally vibrant communities by cultivating creativity, learning and participation in the arts.

Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, BrickStreet Theatre’s new Artistic Director was very excited that the theater company was able to get assistance in order to carry on.

A typical season includes three major productions and a summer camp called BrickStreet Kids. Revenue from ticket sales pays for the organization’s annual operating costs.

The theater company intends to return in 2021 with a number of productions.

Fredrickson-Smith took over as Artistic Director for Julie Keeley who stepped down from the post last year.