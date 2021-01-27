Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Announce Elementary School Concert Guidelines

In an effort to comply with current state guidelines, Wright County Public Health and the Governor’s proclamations, spectator seating will be limited at Belmond-Klemme Community Schools spring concerts. In consultation with the school board and Dr. Frazier, the schools have established the following guidelines:
- The concert schedule is set out below, with one grade level participating in each concert. The concerts are projected to last approximately 30-40 minutes each. All concerts will be held in the high school auditorium, which is across the parking lot, south and east of the elementary.
- Each student will be issued two passes to be given to whomever they choose for entrance to their grade level concert. These passes are only good for the concert the child is participating in.
- Masks will be required for entrance and must be worn at all times and must cover your mouth and nose while in attendance.
- The schools ask that all spectators arrive and be seated before the scheduled start of the concert to decrease congestion.
- All concerts will be live-streamed on the BK Activities page on YouTube. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/
channel/ UChtvEpyEKBXi0cjBE5bIKxg
- In addition to the live concert, students will be performing with instrumental and/or percussion instruments such as Boomwhackers and Ukuleles. The instrumental songs will be pre-recorded and placed on the BK Activities page on YouTube as well.
- The auditorium will be marked off with indicators of where spectators may be seated to enforce social distancing. Please only sit where indicated by the markers and signs.
- All concerts will be held on Wednesday afternoons beginning at 5:00 p.m. In order to comply with board policies regarding church/family night activities, concerts will be completed and all students released before the 6:00 cutoff.
- Each class will be singing on stage separately and will enter and exit in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Once adults have entered the auditorium they will be expected to remain seated until the completion of the program. Weather permitting, students will be outside or in the high school cafeteria after the concert.
All concerts will begin promptly at 5:00 P.M.
March 3 – 6th grade
March 24. – 5th grade
April 7 – 4th grade
April 21 – 3rd grade
April 28 – 2nd grade
May 5 – 1st grade
May 12 – Kindergarten