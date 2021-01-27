Anderson Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges

Justin Anderson of Hollandale, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 12, 2020. For Count 1, Anderson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 2, Anderson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 were ordered to run concurrently. Anderson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Anderson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.