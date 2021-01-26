Winnebago Board to Review Utility Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday with a discussion on COVID-19 policies and see if they need to be updated or changed in light of the recent reduction in positive cases.

The discussion will then turn to mostly utility issues. The first will have to do with utility permits for Alliant Energy in the Leland area on the road leading to the Winnebago Lutheran Church. The utility is asking to put in electrical underground service. The area in question is on 400th Street between 180th to 210th.

The board will also hear from Matt Helgeson who is lobbying against the installation of wind turbines in the Lake Mills vicinity. A petition has been filed with the county which will be addressed by the board in the 9am meeting at the Winnebago County Courthouse. Those wishing to participate can call in at (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935 or watch online at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/