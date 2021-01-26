Price Passes Kettwick to Become North Iowa’s All-Time Scoring Leader

Earlier this season, North Iowa senior Dominyk Price joined the Bison’s 1,000 point club; now, Dominyk is the Bison’s scoring king.

Price scored 24 points against Belmond-Klemme on January 16th to tie Troy Kettwick as North Iowa’s all-time scoring leader. He broke Kettwick’s record on January 18th with a 23 point performance against Central Springs at home.

Dominyk was honored for his accomplishment last Friday when the team returned home for a conference game against Forest City. Kettwick was on hand to present Price with a commemorative basketball.

Price has continued scoring for the Bison and now is approaching 1,200 career points. He credits his scoring ability to long hours in the gym.

His dad, Joel, is the head coach, which made the moment more special for Dominyk, “it does, it really does,” Price said after the game.