Noah Miller Scores For the 1000th Time, Only Seventh Indian to do so

Forest City senior Noah Miller has been slowly climbing up the career scoring list throughout this, his final season as an Indian. Miller recently moved the 7th all-time, and last night became just the 7th Indian to record his 1,000th career point.

That’s Miller talking about his emotions after hitting the three-point shot from the right-wing to score the point.

That shot added Miller to the top shelf of Forest City basketball players, joining Erich Erdman, Kyle Rosacker, Brett, Tyler Putz, Rob Kampman, and Jason Mekelburg as players who have scored 1,000 career points.

Miller thanked GOD along with his family and teammates for all their support.

Noah Miller and Forest City are currently on a four-game win streak and have pushed their record to 10-6. The Indians will be back in action on Friday when they travel to West Hancock, a team that beat them at home in December.

Video below – Noah Miller receives his commemorative basketball for reaching 1,000 career points