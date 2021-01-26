Jensen Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Jason Jensen of Lake Mills, in Case No. AGCR018270, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 12, 2020. Jensen was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentence imposed was ordered to be served concurrently with the jail sentence imposed in AGCR018347.

Jensen also pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 17, 2020. For Count 1, was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentenced were suspended and Jensen was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The Count 1 prison term was ordered to be served consecutively to the prison term imposed in FECR018318. For Count 2, Jensen was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentence imposed was ordered to be served concurrently with the jail sentence imposed in AGCR018270.

Jensen also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on August 8, 2020. Jensen was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentenced were suspended and Jensen was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentence imposed was ordered to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in AGCR018347.