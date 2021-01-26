Hancock County Agrees To Buy 10 Acres of Land in Britt For Future Maintenance Shed

This is the current Hancock County Shed located in Britt, Iowa. The picture shows the close quarters of the building, making it difficult to work in.

After some public resistance, Hancock County voted to move ahead with the purchase of 10 acres of land on the northeast side of Britt for $200,000. According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, the land will be utilized for the future construction of a new maintenance shed to replace the small outdated one in Britt.

Several taxpayers including Bob Kern and Louis Nedved were against the purchase of land citing the possibility of a future consolidation and ways to save taxpayer money by building on a centralized location that’s already owned by the county in Duncan.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis defended the $200,000 purchase of land on Diagonal Street in Britt by explaining that a new facility would need a sprinkler system, and this land already comes with city water.

The $200,000 purchase agreement for the 10 acres of property in section 27 of Britt Township is pending a survey of land to be paid for by the seller which is Unicover.

