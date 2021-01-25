Conference Wrestling Results

106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
- 2nd Place – Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Kinser Hanson of Lake Mills
- 4th Place – Darren Adams of Osage
- 5th Place – Christian Michels of Saint Ansgar
- 6th Place – Gavyn Morphew of North Union
- 7th Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
- 8th Place – Aiden Morrison of North Butler
1st Place Match
- Kale Petersen (West Fork, Sheffield) 18-1, So. over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-5, So. (MD 14-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kinser Hanson (Lake Mills) 27-5, So. over Darren Adams (Osage) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match
- Christian Michels (Saint Ansgar) 20-5, Fr. over Gavyn Morphew (North Union) 19-17, Fr. (Fall 0:13)
7th Place Match
- Liam Stockberger (Newman Catholic) 15-11, Fr. over Aiden Morrison (North Butler) 14-10, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
- 3rd Place – Abram Wessels of Belmond-Klemme
- 4th Place – Lucas Humphrey of Lake Mills
- 5th Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork, Sheffield
- 6th Place – Liam Kollasch of North Union
- 7th Place – Luis Sandoval of West Hancock
1st Place Match
- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-0, So. over Tucker Stangel (Osage) 23-4, Fr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Abram Wessels (Belmond-Klemme) 23-12, Fr. over Lucas Humphrey (Lake Mills) 14-8, So. (Fall 1:08)
5th Place Match
- Rafe Arbegast (West Fork, Sheffield) 15-15, So. over Liam Kollasch (North Union) 10-25, Fr. (Fall 5:57)
7th Place Match
- Luis Sandoval (West Hancock) 11-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tanner Arjes of North Butler
- 2nd Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Cayden Schultz of Eagle Grove
- 4th Place – Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
- 5th Place – Garrett Ham of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Hayden Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
- 7th Place – Zach Howes of Central Springs
- 8th Place – Nathan Brumm of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
- Tanner Arjes (North Butler) 24-1, Fr. over Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cayden Schultz (Eagle Grove) 4-1, So. over Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 16-11, So. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Garrett Ham (Lake Mills) 20-9, Fr. over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 22-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
7th Place Match
- Zach Howes (Central Springs) 13-10, Jr. over Nathan Brumm (Saint Ansgar) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 4:46)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 3rd Place – Spencer Adams of Osage
- 4th Place – Andrew Womack of Lake Mills
- 5th Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 6th Place – Zachary Zwanziger of Nashua-Plainfield
- 7th Place – Caleb Levan of Saint Ansgar
- 8th Place – Talan Priester of North Union
1st Place Match
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 36-0, Jr. over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 28-5, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Spencer Adams (Osage) 19-12, Jr. over Andrew Womack (Lake Mills) 17-12, Sr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
- Dustin Dawson (Eagle Grove) 3-2, So. over Zachary Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
7th Place Match
- Caleb Levan (Saint Ansgar) 15-15, Fr. over Talan Priester (North Union) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:34)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
- 2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
- 5th Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Dalton Logeman of Northwood-Kensett
- 7th Place – Regan Witt of Saint Ansgar
- 8th Place – Kaden Laabs of North Union
1st Place Match
- Averee Abben (Osage) 32-3, Sr. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 31-6, Jr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 29-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 22-5, Sr. over Dalton Logeman (Northwood-Kensett) 11-9, So. (Fall 0:53)
7th Place Match
- Regan Witt (Saint Ansgar) 15-15, Fr. over Kaden Laabs (North Union) 9-10, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Max Gast of Osage
- 4th Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock
- 5th Place – Dalton Tobin of North Union
- 6th Place – Aiden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield
- 7th Place – Nate Doden of Forest City
- 8th Place – Matthew Hall of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
- Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 35-1, Jr. over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Max Gast (Osage) 20-18, Fr. over Matt Larson (West Hancock) 26-11, Jr. (MD 12-2)
5th Place Match
- Dalton Tobin (North Union) 28-14, So. over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) 16-18, Fr. (Fall 3:10)
7th Place Match
- Nate Doden (Forest City) 20-15, Jr. over Matthew Hall (Saint Ansgar) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
- 2nd Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
- 4th Place – Preston Prazak of Central Springs
- 5th Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Jake Wood of West Hancock
- 7th Place – Bryson Warren of Belmond-Klemme
- 8th Place – Christian Hermanson of Saint Ansgar
1st Place Match
- Nick Fox (Osage) 28-1, So. over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 30-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:32 (23-6))
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-10, Sr. over Preston Prazak (Central Springs) 31-7, So. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
- Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 27-3, So. over Jake Wood (West Hancock) 14-15, So. (Fall 3:23)
7th Place Match
- Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 9-13, So. over Christian Hermanson (Saint Ansgar) 15-19, So. (Fall 1:03)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – MaKade Bloker of North Butler
- 2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
- 4th Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
- 5th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
- 6th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
- 7th Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
- 8th Place – Jaden Warren of Belmond-Klemme
1st Place Match
- MaKade Bloker (North Butler) 12-1, Fr. over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 29-7, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 25-5, Jr. over Derek Peterson (Saint Ansgar) 24-10, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 22-10, Jr. over Joey Potter (Osage) 19-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Mills (Northwood-Kensett) 20-8, Jr. over Jaden Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 4th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
- 5th Place – Dawson Testroet of North Butler
- 6th Place – Kamdyn Blanco of Osage
- 7th Place – Nick Goskeson of Central Springs
- 8th Place – Scott Heinselman of Newman Catholic
1st Place Match
- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 28-1, Sr. over Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 29-5, Jr. over Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Dawson Testroet (North Butler) 15-10, So. over Kamdyn Blanco (Osage) 11-21, So. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Nick Goskeson (Central Springs) 10-22, Jr. over Scott Heinselman (Newman Catholic) 6-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colin Muller of Osage
- 2nd Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
- 3rd Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Justin Ausborn of West Hancock
- 5th Place – Cole Negen of North Butler
- 6th Place – Isaac Bergo of Lake Mills
- 7th Place – Dakota Lau of West Fork, Sheffield
- 8th Place – Kaleb Lufkin of North Union
1st Place Match
- Colin Muller (Osage) 27-6, Sr. over Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 18-8, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 33-5, Sr. over Justin Ausborn (West Hancock) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 3:28)
5th Place Match
- Cole Negen (North Butler) 17-6, Sr. over Isaac Bergo (Lake Mills) 9-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Dakota Lau (West Fork, Sheffield) 5-7, Jr. over Kaleb Lufkin (North Union) 15-22, So. (Fall 1:24)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
- 2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler
- 4th Place – Kale Zuehl of West Hancock
- 5th Place – Samuel Dodd of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- 6th Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs
- 7th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
- 8th Place – Ki Janssen of West Fork, Sheffield
1st Place Match
- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 34-2, Sr. over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 28-1, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kolben Miller (North Butler) 22-4, Jr. over Kale Zuehl (West Hancock) 15-5, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
5th Place Match
- Samuel Dodd (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 14-7, So. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 1:40)
7th Place Match
- Drake Freeman (Forest City) 7-11, Sr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
- 3rd Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
- 4th Place – Logan Ott of North Butler
- 5th Place – Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
- 6th Place – Carson Nuehring of West Fork, Sheffield
- 7th Place – Christian Anderson of Forest City
- 8th Place – Josh Ginapp of Central Springs
1st Place Match
- Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 32-0, Jr. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 29-5, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
3rd Place Match
- Holden Hensley (Newman Catholic) 25-7, Jr. over Logan Ott (North Butler) 16-10, Jr. (Fall 5:19)
5th Place Match
- Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 20-4, Sr. over Carson Nuehring (West Fork, Sheffield) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 2:28)
7th Place Match
- Christian Anderson (Forest City) 13-4, Fr. over Josh Ginapp (Central Springs) 15-20, Sr. (Fall 4:45)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
- 3rd Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 4th Place – Max Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
- 5th Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills
- 6th Place – Thaddaeus Cook of Eagle Grove
- 7th Place – James Hein of Rockford
- 8th Place – Jase Wiebke of North Butler
1st Place Match
- Cole Kelly (West Hancock) 23-1, Sr. over Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Barrett Muller (Osage) 28-8, So. over Max Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 1:06)
5th Place Match
- Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 18-12, Sr. over Thaddaeus Cook (Eagle Grove) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:42)
7th Place Match
- James Hein (Rockford) 8-6, Jr. over Jase Wiebke (North Butler) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler
- 2nd Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union
- 3rd Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
- 4th Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford
- 5th Place – Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs
- 6th Place – Brandon Acuna of Belmond-Klemme
- 7th Place – Peyten Larson of Eagle Grove
- 8th Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
1st Place Match
- Chet Buss (North Butler) 26-0, Jr. over Trevor Kruse (North Union) 35-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Jeffries (Osage) 16-3, So. over Marshal Schlader (Rockford) 10-11, So. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Dalton Dewitt (Central Springs) 30-9, Sr. over Brandon Acuna (Belmond-Klemme) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 2:15)
7th Place Match
- Peyten Larson (Eagle Grove) 3-1, Jr. over Mason Thofson (Northwood-Kensett) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)