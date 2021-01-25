Conference Wrestling Results

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kale Petersen of West Fork, Sheffield
  • 2nd Place – Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 3rd Place – Kinser Hanson of Lake Mills
  • 4th Place – Darren Adams of Osage
  • 5th Place – Christian Michels of Saint Ansgar
  • 6th Place – Gavyn Morphew of North Union
  • 7th Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
  • 8th Place – Aiden Morrison of North Butler

1st Place Match

  • Kale Petersen (West Fork, Sheffield) 18-1, So. over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-5, So. (MD 14-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kinser Hanson (Lake Mills) 27-5, So. over Darren Adams (Osage) 14-6, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

  • Christian Michels (Saint Ansgar) 20-5, Fr. over Gavyn Morphew (North Union) 19-17, Fr. (Fall 0:13)

7th Place Match

  • Liam Stockberger (Newman Catholic) 15-11, Fr. over Aiden Morrison (North Butler) 14-10, Fr. (Fall 1:46)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 2nd Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
  • 3rd Place – Abram Wessels of Belmond-Klemme
  • 4th Place – Lucas Humphrey of Lake Mills
  • 5th Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork, Sheffield
  • 6th Place – Liam Kollasch of North Union
  • 7th Place – Luis Sandoval of West Hancock

1st Place Match

  • Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 38-0, So. over Tucker Stangel (Osage) 23-4, Fr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Abram Wessels (Belmond-Klemme) 23-12, Fr. over Lucas Humphrey (Lake Mills) 14-8, So. (Fall 1:08)

5th Place Match

  • Rafe Arbegast (West Fork, Sheffield) 15-15, So. over Liam Kollasch (North Union) 10-25, Fr. (Fall 5:57)

7th Place Match

  • Luis Sandoval (West Hancock) 11-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tanner Arjes of North Butler
  • 2nd Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
  • 3rd Place – Cayden Schultz of Eagle Grove
  • 4th Place – Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
  • 5th Place – Garrett Ham of Lake Mills
  • 6th Place – Hayden Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 7th Place – Zach Howes of Central Springs
  • 8th Place – Nathan Brumm of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

  • Tanner Arjes (North Butler) 24-1, Fr. over Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 32-2, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Cayden Schultz (Eagle Grove) 4-1, So. over Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 16-11, So. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

  • Garrett Ham (Lake Mills) 20-9, Fr. over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 22-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

7th Place Match

  • Zach Howes (Central Springs) 13-10, Jr. over Nathan Brumm (Saint Ansgar) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 4:46)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
  • 2nd Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
  • 3rd Place – Spencer Adams of Osage
  • 4th Place – Andrew Womack of Lake Mills
  • 5th Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
  • 6th Place – Zachary Zwanziger of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 7th Place – Caleb Levan of Saint Ansgar
  • 8th Place – Talan Priester of North Union

1st Place Match

  • Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 36-0, Jr. over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 28-5, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Spencer Adams (Osage) 19-12, Jr. over Andrew Womack (Lake Mills) 17-12, Sr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

  • Dustin Dawson (Eagle Grove) 3-2, So. over Zachary Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43)

7th Place Match

  • Caleb Levan (Saint Ansgar) 15-15, Fr. over Talan Priester (North Union) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:34)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Averee Abben of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 3rd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
  • 4th Place – Brock Moore of Forest City
  • 5th Place – Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
  • 6th Place – Dalton Logeman of Northwood-Kensett
  • 7th Place – Regan Witt of Saint Ansgar
  • 8th Place – Kaden Laabs of North Union

1st Place Match

  • Averee Abben (Osage) 32-3, Sr. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 37-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 31-6, Jr. over Brock Moore (Forest City) 29-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills) 22-5, Sr. over Dalton Logeman (Northwood-Kensett) 11-9, So. (Fall 0:53)

7th Place Match

  • Regan Witt (Saint Ansgar) 15-15, Fr. over Kaden Laabs (North Union) 9-10, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
  • 2nd Place – Dalton Thorson of Lake Mills
  • 3rd Place – Max Gast of Osage
  • 4th Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock
  • 5th Place – Dalton Tobin of North Union
  • 6th Place – Aiden Sullivan of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 7th Place – Nate Doden of Forest City
  • 8th Place – Matthew Hall of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

  • Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 35-1, Jr. over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Max Gast (Osage) 20-18, Fr. over Matt Larson (West Hancock) 26-11, Jr. (MD 12-2)

5th Place Match

  • Dalton Tobin (North Union) 28-14, So. over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) 16-18, Fr. (Fall 3:10)

7th Place Match

  • Nate Doden (Forest City) 20-15, Jr. over Matthew Hall (Saint Ansgar) 13-14, Jr. (Fall 3:37)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nick Fox of Osage
  • 2nd Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 3rd Place – Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
  • 4th Place – Preston Prazak of Central Springs
  • 5th Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
  • 6th Place – Jake Wood of West Hancock
  • 7th Place – Bryson Warren of Belmond-Klemme
  • 8th Place – Christian Hermanson of Saint Ansgar

1st Place Match

  • Nick Fox (Osage) 28-1, So. over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 30-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:32 (23-6))

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 27-10, Sr. over Preston Prazak (Central Springs) 31-7, So. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match

  • Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 27-3, So. over Jake Wood (West Hancock) 14-15, So. (Fall 3:23)

7th Place Match

  • Bryson Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 9-13, So. over Christian Hermanson (Saint Ansgar) 15-19, So. (Fall 1:03)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – MaKade Bloker of North Butler
  • 2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
  • 3rd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
  • 4th Place – Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
  • 5th Place – Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City
  • 6th Place – Joey Potter of Osage
  • 7th Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
  • 8th Place – Jaden Warren of Belmond-Klemme

1st Place Match

  • MaKade Bloker (North Butler) 12-1, Fr. over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 29-7, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 25-5, Jr. over Derek Peterson (Saint Ansgar) 24-10, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

  • Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 22-10, Jr. over Joey Potter (Osage) 19-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

  • Tyler Mills (Northwood-Kensett) 20-8, Jr. over Jaden Warren (Belmond-Klemme) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 4:20)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
  • 2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock
  • 3rd Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
  • 4th Place – Cadin Fleener of Forest City
  • 5th Place – Dawson Testroet of North Butler
  • 6th Place – Kamdyn Blanco of Osage
  • 7th Place – Nick Goskeson of Central Springs
  • 8th Place – Scott Heinselman of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

  • Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 28-1, Sr. over Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 29-5, Jr. over Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Dawson Testroet (North Butler) 15-10, So. over Kamdyn Blanco (Osage) 11-21, So. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Nick Goskeson (Central Springs) 10-22, Jr. over Scott Heinselman (Newman Catholic) 6-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Colin Muller of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
  • 4th Place – Justin Ausborn of West Hancock
  • 5th Place – Cole Negen of North Butler
  • 6th Place – Isaac Bergo of Lake Mills
  • 7th Place – Dakota Lau of West Fork, Sheffield
  • 8th Place – Kaleb Lufkin of North Union

1st Place Match

  • Colin Muller (Osage) 27-6, Sr. over Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 18-8, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 33-5, Sr. over Justin Ausborn (West Hancock) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 3:28)

5th Place Match

  • Cole Negen (North Butler) 17-6, Sr. over Isaac Bergo (Lake Mills) 9-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

  • Dakota Lau (West Fork, Sheffield) 5-7, Jr. over Kaleb Lufkin (North Union) 15-22, So. (Fall 1:24)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Spencer Mooberry of Osage
  • 2nd Place – Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
  • 3rd Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler
  • 4th Place – Kale Zuehl of West Hancock
  • 5th Place – Samuel Dodd of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
  • 6th Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs
  • 7th Place – Drake Freeman of Forest City
  • 8th Place – Ki Janssen of West Fork, Sheffield

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Mooberry (Osage) 34-2, Sr. over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 28-1, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Kolben Miller (North Butler) 22-4, Jr. over Kale Zuehl (West Hancock) 15-5, Fr. (Fall 1:14)

5th Place Match

  • Samuel Dodd (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 14-7, So. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

7th Place Match

  • Drake Freeman (Forest City) 7-11, Sr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork, Sheffield) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 0:31)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
  • 2nd Place – Keaton Muller of Osage
  • 3rd Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
  • 4th Place – Logan Ott of North Butler
  • 5th Place – Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
  • 6th Place – Carson Nuehring of West Fork, Sheffield
  • 7th Place – Christian Anderson of Forest City
  • 8th Place – Josh Ginapp of Central Springs

1st Place Match

  • Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 32-0, Jr. over Keaton Muller (Osage) 29-5, Sr. (Fall 3:40)

3rd Place Match

  • Holden Hensley (Newman Catholic) 25-7, Jr. over Logan Ott (North Butler) 16-10, Jr. (Fall 5:19)

5th Place Match

  • Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 20-4, Sr. over Carson Nuehring (West Fork, Sheffield) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 2:28)

7th Place Match

  • Christian Anderson (Forest City) 13-4, Fr. over Josh Ginapp (Central Springs) 15-20, Sr. (Fall 4:45)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock
  • 2nd Place – Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
  • 3rd Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
  • 4th Place – Max Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
  • 5th Place – Brayden Lindeman of Lake Mills
  • 6th Place – Thaddaeus Cook of Eagle Grove
  • 7th Place – James Hein of Rockford
  • 8th Place – Jase Wiebke of North Butler

1st Place Match

  • Cole Kelly (West Hancock) 23-1, Sr. over Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Barrett Muller (Osage) 28-8, So. over Max Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 1:06)

5th Place Match

  • Brayden Lindeman (Lake Mills) 18-12, Sr. over Thaddaeus Cook (Eagle Grove) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:42)

7th Place Match

  • James Hein (Rockford) 8-6, Jr. over Jase Wiebke (North Butler) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 0:39)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler
  • 2nd Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union
  • 3rd Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
  • 4th Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford
  • 5th Place – Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs
  • 6th Place – Brandon Acuna of Belmond-Klemme
  • 7th Place – Peyten Larson of Eagle Grove
  • 8th Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

  • Chet Buss (North Butler) 26-0, Jr. over Trevor Kruse (North Union) 35-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Cole Jeffries (Osage) 16-3, So. over Marshal Schlader (Rockford) 10-11, So. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

  • Dalton Dewitt (Central Springs) 30-9, Sr. over Brandon Acuna (Belmond-Klemme) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

7th Place Match

  • Peyten Larson (Eagle Grove) 3-1, Jr. over Mason Thofson (Northwood-Kensett) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

