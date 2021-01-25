BrickStreet Receives Recovery Grant

BrickStreet Theatre’s board of directors has gratefully accepted a recovery grant awarded by the Iowa Arts Council. The money will help offset loss of income caused by COVID-19. The Iowa Arts Council’s mission is to empower Iowa to build and sustain culturally vibrant communities by cultivating creativity, learning and participation in the arts.

No BrickStreet Theatre productions occurred during 2020 due to restrictions on indoor gatherings. A typical season includes three major productions and a summer camp called BrickStreet Kids. Revenue from ticket sales pays for the organization’s annual operating costs.

“We hope to get back on stage in 2021 and bring live theatre back as soon as it’s safe,” said Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, artistic director. “This grant gives us some breathing room as we plan for yet another season of unknowns.”

The BrickStreet board continues to meet, and its volunteers remain eager to provide north Iowa with theatrical experiences that its patrons describe as “surprisingly good theatre.” The Board hopes to announce its upcoming season later this spring.