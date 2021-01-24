Hancock County Board to Review Land Purchases and Annexation

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will be discussing a number of projects and real estate issues in their meeting on Monday morning. The first of these has to do with the property that is being considered for purchase for a future county maintenance shed. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains that a 9:30 am public hearing is necessary to allow for Hancock County residents to voice their opinion.

The board will hear the opinions of the public and then consider a resolution for final determination on purchasing the land in section 27 of the Britt Township. Those who want to voice an opinion on the land purchase during the hearing can call (408) 650-3123 Access Code: 253-538-517.

The board will also hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis on several paving and repaving projects where contracts need to be awarded. The considerations also include a final payment on the repaving of Old Highway 18 from Hutchins to Britt by Heartland Asphalt.

There is land that is not a part of Drainage District 3 & 4 that is benefitting from drainage, but is not being assessed a levy. The parcels are near Laterals 9 and 10. The board has called in Kent Rode of Bolton and Menk to put together an engineers report on annexation of the lands into the laterals. The board will hear about these annexations and then set a date and time for a hearing on reclassification of the land.

The board will also continue discussion on the 2022 fiscal year budget and will set a date and time for a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy. The public will be allowed to voice their opinion on the new levy at that time.

The meeting on Monday can be viewed from your computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/253538517.