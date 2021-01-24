Beier Sentenced on Abuse Charges

Joshua Beier of Forest City pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – Strangulation,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 15, 2020. Beier was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 4 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Beier was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and was ordered to complete IDAP as a term of probation.