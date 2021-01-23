[UFC257live] Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier live stream (1/23/21): How to watch UFC 257, time, channel

The UFC returns in the glamorous settings of Abu Dhabi for three exciting shows, culminating in McGregor v Poirier 2 at UFC 257 in the early hours of Sunday morning. Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 257 this weekend

Max Holloway destroyed Calvin Kattar last weekend in the first UFC event of the new year while Michael Chiesa beat Neil Magny in a special midweek show on Wednesday evening.

Now, it’s time for the big one as McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the octagon. McGregor beat Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014 but both fighters have been through a lot since then.

They are now ready to go at it once more in what promises to be a thriller in the Middle East. This fight is set to headline UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23 and will take place at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

For UK fight fans, the main event will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning. The action is set to get underway at 11pm on Saturday night before McGregor and Poirier take to the ring at around 5am. It will be shown on pay-per-view TV in the UK and is on BT Sport Box Office. Their coverage will begin at 1am on Sunday morning.

It will cost £19.95 and can be purchased through the BT Player, on BT Sport’s website or their app. It will be shown on BT TV, Sky and Virgin. The show can also be purchased and then live streamed on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.

Previews will air on BT Sport 1 from 11pm on Saturday and the prelims will be live on the same channel from 1am until 3am. BT Sport customers can watch these at no additional cost. EE mobile customers can watch the prelims for free by getting a three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can then cancel the trial at any time.

This lightweight event is actually a rematch of a Sept. 27, 2014 between the two in which McGregor won with a first-round knock-out which occurred in less than two minutes. Poirier will undoubtedly be seeking his revenge.

This lightweight event is actually a rematch of a Sept. 27, 2014 between the two in which McGregor won with a first-round knock-out which occurred in less than two minutes. Poirier will undoubtedly be seeking his revenge.

CBS Sports notes that Poirier has had quite the bounce-back after his defeat at the fists of McGregor. The Louisiana native has completed a 10-2 run, losing only once to Khabib Nurmagomedov. His record is currently 26-6.

McGregor, on the other hand, currently holds a record of 22-4. ESPN reports that McGregor’s expectations for 2020 fell short; the Irishman had expected to fight three matches, but, similar to the rest of the planet, the coronavirus pandemic threw a heavy wrench in those plans.

Nevertheless, the one time McGregor was able to fight last year was certainly a sight to behold. His match against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January ended after only 40 seconds with yet another knock-out.

Interestingly enough, many sportsbooks are placing the odds in favor of Poirier. USA Today’s Sportsbook Wire favors Poirier at +240, labeling him as the “modest underdog” of the challenge. You can watch the UFC 257 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier by getting ESPN+.

The first big sporting event of 2021 is upon us, as Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in tonight’s UFC 275 pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

The big fight airs live from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC has held a number of its PPV events since the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March. As with all UFC events from 2020, safety precautions mean there will be no spectators allowed in attendance, and all fighters and their team members will need to pass a Covid test before being allowed into the ring.

What Time Does UFC 257 Start?

The main UFC 257 start time is tonight, Saturday, January 23 at 10pm EST / 7pm PST (prelims start at 8pm EST and early prelims are on at 6:30pm EST).

How to Stream UFC 257 Live Online

UFC 257’s main event pits Poirier (a.k.a. “The Diamond”) against MMA icon, McGregor, who’s looking to cement his status as one of the all-time greats.

The only way to watch the fight is to stream UFC 257 on ESPN+. You’ll need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription, and then pay the $69.99 pay-per-view price. The total cost will be $75. Your ESPN+ subscription continues for 30 days afterwards, and includes access to UFC Fight Night, live sports and access to the entire ESPN+ streaming library with thousands of hours of on-demand content.

Your best ESPN+ deal is to get the UFC + Disney Bundle, which gets you instant access to the fight plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $83. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for just $12.99 a month. You can cancel at anytime.

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 257 online free, though current ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 257 prelims for free. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.

UFC 257 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

Tonight’s lightweight bout will be a rematch of Poirier and McGregor’s 2014 fight at UFC 178, which McGregor won by TKO in the first round. Poirier last fought in June, defeating Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. McGregor meantime, last fought almost exactly one year ago, needing just 40 seconds to take down Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irish superstar announced his retirement a few months later, but has apparently been lured back into the ring for a tantalizing rematch with Poirier.

While many gave McGregor the advantage in 2014, the two are more evenly matched this time around, with Poirier (26-6-0) and McGregor (22-4-0) both weighing in at 155 pounds, with almost identical reach and leg reach. Vegas oddsmakers have McGregor as the overwhelming favorite in the fight, though Poirier has said he’s adjusted both his physical and mental strategy to take on Mr. Notorious.

Aside from McGregor vs. Poirier, the rest of the UFC 257 fight card is packed with a lot of juicy matchups. The lightweight co-main event features the aforementioned Hooker taking on Michael Chandler, in Chandler’s UFC debut. The third lightweight bout pits Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola, with Azaitar looking to extend his perfect 13-0 record as he squares off against “The Steamrolla.”

Two women’s bouts are also on the UFC 257 fight card. Amanda Ribas takes on Marina Rodriguez in the women’s strawweight fight, while a lightweight matchup sees Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye.