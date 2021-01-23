Britt Water Tower Design Decided

As part of the work to update the water systems in the city of Britt, the city council must approve the contractors who will build the new water tower. The council is waiting on the the submission of bids to construct it. The city has accepted bids for the project and will hold a public hearing on them on February 16th.

The city is also waiting on final approval of the plans from the Department of Natural Resources. This would include a decision on whether a new water tower can or would be constructed. Officials are also looking into whether the old tower can be placed on a historical register.

The city is looking to revamp the aged water and water treatment systems to bring them more in line with modern facilities and systems.