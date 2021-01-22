Wrestling Scores From 1/21/2021

January 22, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Wrestling Scores From 1/21/2021
Photo credit - West Hancock Activities

Lake Mills 51 West Hancock 24

Lake Mills 60 Belmond-Klemme 21

Lake Mills 72 Northwood-Kensett 6

West Hancock 51 Northwood-Kensett 12

West Hancock 58 Belmond-Klemme 15

Northwood-Kensett 42 Belmond-Klemme 30

Osage 55 Central Springs 24

Osage 75 West Fork 3

Osage 83 GHV 0

Central Springs 66 West Fork 12

Central Springs 66 GHV 3

GHV 30 West Fork 24

Saint Ansgar 42 North Butler-Clarksville 37

Saint Ansgar 54 Newman Catholic 28

Saint Ansgar 60 Eagle Grove 12

North Butler-Clarksville 44 Newman 18

North Bulter-Clarksville 54 Eagle Grove 17

Eagle Grove 42 Newman Catholic 30

