The North Iowa School Board took action this week to move the learning format for the district to in person instruction for five days each week. This format will begin on February 1st. Each Wednesday will now have students returning to school until an early dismissal at 2:00 p.m. for staff professional development.
Families who elect to have virtual instruction will begin receiving content through the district’s service provider, Edgenuity. Students being quarantined or isolated, will receive services similar to those for extended absences prior the pandemic.
Assignments will be sent home, with some support provided virtually, but without the designed instruction on Wednesday that has been in place up to this point. Currently this amounts to less than 5% of students.
The district will continue to monitor positive cases and quarantines of students and staff. Each month the school board continues to review the mask policy and learning format.
If needed additional mitigation efforts may be put in place in the future.
Those who have any questions should contact the school.
North Iowa Schools to Begin Full Week In Person Instruction
The North Iowa School Board took action this week to move the learning format for the district to in person instruction for five days each week. This format will begin on February 1st. Each Wednesday will now have students returning to school until an early dismissal at 2:00 p.m. for staff professional development.