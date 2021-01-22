John O. Haugen, 84, of Klemme passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme with military rites by the Klemme American Legion. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:25 A.M. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial mass will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lutherans for Life in memory of John.

