Drug Arrests Made in Rake

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 19th on a residence in Rake. Police found two individuals inside the home along with drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

Officers arrested Chad Christian and charged him with two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs.

The other individual was Jerilyn Reis who was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The warrant and subsequent arrests were made possible from the assistance of a number of departments and agencies on the scene. These included the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, the Faribault County Sheriffs Office in Minnesota, the Rake, Iowa First Responders, and the Buffalo Center Ambulance Service.