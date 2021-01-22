District Basketball Assignments for the 2020-2021 Season

These are just the assignments, not seeds, seeds will come in early February.
Class 2A
District 5
Forest City
Aplington-Parkersburg
Belmond-Klemme
Central Springs
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
GHV
The winner of District-5 will play the winner of District-6 for a trip to state.
District 6
Columbus Catholic
Denver
New Hampton
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Union, LaPorte City
Class 1A
District-3
Lake Mills
Bishop Garrigan
West Hancock
North Iowa
North Union
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire
Newman Catholic
St. Eds, Fort Dodge
West Bend-Mallard
The winner of District-3 will play the winner of District-4 for a trip to state
District -4
AGWSR
Janesville
Nashua-Plainfield
North Bulter
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Saint Ansgar
West Fork