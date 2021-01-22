District Basketball Assignments for the 2020-2021 Season

These are just the assignments, not seeds, seeds will come in early February.

Class 2A 

District 5 

Forest City

Aplington-Parkersburg

Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

GHV

The winner of District-5 will play the winner of District-6 for a trip to state.  

District 6 

Columbus Catholic

Denver

New Hampton

Osage

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Union, LaPorte City

Class 1A 

District-3 

Lake Mills

Bishop Garrigan

West Hancock

North Iowa

North Union

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire

Newman Catholic

St. Eds, Fort Dodge

West Bend-Mallard

The winner of District-3 will play the winner of District-4 for a trip to state 

District -4

AGWSR

Janesville

Nashua-Plainfield

North Bulter

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Saint Ansgar

West Fork

 

