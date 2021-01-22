Britt to Rezone Commercial District

The Britt City Council will hold a first reading in a zoning ordinance that will change commercial district boundaries. The first reading was originally scheduled for January 19th, but was delayed because the zoning needed to have some properties removed.

The council decided to make the changes after some discussion by members regarding where mobile homes were and what was more accurately a business and commercial area. The new boundaries stipulated in the ordinance run from the Britt Commercial Park all the way east to Alliance Energy and its property.

The first reading will be February 2nd in the Britt City Hall.