Area Vaccine Rollout for Phase 1B Should Begin on February 1st

Area residents are becoming concerned about when they can receive the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Vaccines have already been distributed in counties such as Winnebago, Hancock, and Wright Counties. Winnebago County Public Health received 30 doses and those have been distributed. Wright County Public Health Director Sandy McGrath to the Wright County Board of Supervisors that her initial doses have been given out.

Winnebago County Public Health Director Julie Sorenson said that the state has acknowledged a vaccine shortage.

Phase 1B has been outlined by the Iowa Department of Health as to who can receive the vaccine. Originally, those 75 and older were eligible, but now the state has changed the eligibility. Sorenson said that those who are in that age range should not worry.

Both Sorenson and the state health officials emphasize that the vaccine is in short supply and the number of doses to be sent to Winnebago County is not known at this time. The same issue faces all surrounding counties. The state has sent revised tier system. During Phase 1B, those 65 and older are eligible to get their vaccine, but those under that age and are vulnerable to high risk exposure or severity of illness are broken down into 5 tiers.

Tier 1

First Responders

PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers

Tier 2

Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff

Tier 3

Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier

Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol

Tier 4

Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety

Tier 5

Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated

Sorenson emphasized to stay tuned to KIOW and on kiow.com for release dates and sites to receive the vaccine once it is made available.