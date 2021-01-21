David J. Welsh, 76, of Klemme passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 25, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Klemme American Legion. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:25 A.M.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a rosary at 2:30 P.M. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Marcy Barkema 1835 Hwy. 69, Klemme, IA 50449.

