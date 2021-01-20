Worth County to Designate Revitalization Areas

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have held their second reading of proposed ordinance which would designate certain areas of Worth County as Revitalization Areas. Ordinance 2021.01.25 spells out which parcels would receive the designation, but holds out the opportunity for more to possibly join the list. Worth County Supervisor A. J. Stone read the code which allows for the county to make the designations.

The ordinance states that there will be no need to notify residents of the change in status because no one is currently living on the properties. According to Stone, there are four properties which are currently targeted in the ordinance.

The board will hold a third and final reading of the ordinance on Monday before final adoption can be considered.