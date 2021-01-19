Worth County Appoints Mark Smeby to the Board of Supervisors

The Vacancy Appointment Committee of Worth County which is comprised of the Worth County Auditor and the Worth County Treasurer are intending to make an appointment to fill the vacancy on the Worth County Board of Supervisors. The nomination is Mark Smeby who will conduct those duties until the seat appears on the November 1, 2022 General Election or earlier if a special election is ordered.

Electors of Worth County have the right to file a petition in accordance with Code of Iowa 69.14A requesting a Special Election. The petition will be filed with the County Auditor within 14 days after publication of the January 15th notice or within 14 days after the vacancy is filled by appointment. The petition has to meet the requirements of Code of Iowa 331.306 which, in part, states the petition must be signed by a number equal or greater than at least 10% of the votes cast in the County for the office of President at the preceding General Election.