TIC Conference Wrestling Moves Days, Will be Streamed Wall-to-Wall

The postseason is fastly approaching for all sports, but even more for Wrestling. The Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament is this Saturday in Osage.

The meet was moved to this Saturday from Its original January 30th date. Brent Jennings, reigning TIC Coach of the Year and the Osage Green Devils leader, says it was moved to protect wrestler’s state tournament runs.

The original tournament was scheduled to take place at Saint Ansgar High School, but Osage became the new pick with the change of date and the ongoing pandemic. Jennings mentioned Forest City was also a possible location, but Osage’s facilities were open for this coming weekend.

Osage held the tournament last year, and the Green Devils put on a show for the home fans. This year’s tournament won’t be the same with fewer spectators due to social distancing requirements, but Jennings says each athlete will be allowed to bring in multiple spectators.

For those who can’t attend in person, Coloff Media’s sister radio stations KIOW-KHAM and Kiss Country will provide wall-to-wall video streaming of the event. A TIC tournament link will be available on KIOW.com on Saturday, with access to all four mats all day.

Jennings says Osage – among other teams – considered not wrestling in the TIC meet this season if it hurt athlete’s chances of making the state tournament.

He continued by saying Osage takes pride in winning conference titles, and that’s why the date change allows wrestlers to compete for both a conference title and state title without having to make a choice.

“It’s more of a pride thing, yes, it’s important. If you’re talking about what’s more important, for us anyway, it’s the state tournament, but the conference is important to us”. – Brent Jennings

Osage is the reigning Class 2A state champions and says the title last year gave his younger team more motivation coming into this season.

KIOW will continue to broadcast the conference title matches both over the radio (107.3) and live video stream.