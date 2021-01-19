Lorraine S. Cohrs, 88, of Garner died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Prairie View Apartments in Garner.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com