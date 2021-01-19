A private family funeral service for Genevieve M. Hoeppner, 96, of Buffalo Center will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Burial will be Maple Hill Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required at the visitation.

Both the funeral and graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

Oakcrest Funeral Services

Tel: 515.295.3731

www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com