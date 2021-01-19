Free ISU Extension “Mental Health Resiliency” Virtual Meeting February 4th

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting a free “Mental Health Resiliency” Virtual Lunch and Learn meeting from Noon to 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, February 4th. The program will feature three speakers including Shea Jorgensen MD, University of Iowa Department Psychiatry, Psychiatrist at Prairie Ridge.

Shea will discuss ways to “Maintain Wellness During the Coronavirus Pandemic”.

David Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Behavioral Health Specialist, will address the topic of how to “Avoid Burnout and Concerns for Caretaker Fatigue”.

The third presenter Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach Psychologist and Dairy Science Specialist plans to share information about “Mindset Tactics for Brain and Behavioral Health”.

ISU Extension and Outreach has identified six areas of recovery from COVID-19. One of those areas is mental health issues. Region 4 Area Extension Offices invite you to engage in addressing “Mental Health Issues” by participating in this Lunch and Learn Zoom meeting on February 4th. Pre-registration is required at this link: http://bit.ly/mhll17347. Please phone Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at 641-324-1531 for more information and assistance in getting registered.