Worth County 4-H State Recognition Workshop January 23rd

The Worth County Extension Service will host a State 4-H Recognition Workshop on this Saturday, January 23rd 10 A.M. to noon at the Worth County Extension Community Room or virtual for one hour. All 9th grade to 12th grade 4-H members are invited to participate in learning about the many state 4-H award winning opportunities. Past Worth County 4-H Award winners will be on hand to share information about how to apply for the awards and recognition trips to National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia and National 4-H Conference in Washington D.C. The 4-H members will also have a chance to learn about what duties and responsibilities there are of the Iowa State 4-H Council and what the application and interview process is to be able to serve on the 2021-2022 Iowa State 4-H Council Team. This will also include a hands on opportunity for getting applications completed. Those wanting more information about the meetings may E-Mail Worth County Extension 4-H Youth Coordinator, Mindy Tenold at mtenold@iastate.edu or contact Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail him at djohn@iastate.edu