Winnebago Conservation Offers a New Book Club

With the cold and COVID-19 pandemic continuing in the area, the Winnebago County Conservation Board is now offering an online book club to join. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls described the inspiration behind the creation of the book club.

The first meeting will be over Zoom on Saturday morning, February 27th, from 10:00-11:00 AM.

The book that the club will be reading this winter is Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac , first published in 1949. Aldo Leopold was born in Iowa in 1887 and was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer, and outdoor enthusiast. Leopold became known as the Father of Wildlife Ecology.

The book has introduced countless readers to the outdoors and the harmonies of a well managed ecosystem. The book can found online or at the Conservation Office.

To contact Ralls, interested participants can contact the Conservation Office at (641) 565-3390 or by email at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.