Winnebago Board to Discuss Salaries and Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on current COVID-19 policies for county employees and properties. with the exception of Freeborn County in Minnesota, the area has seen a decline in positive case numbers of COVID-19. The county will consider whether to continue present policies or to relax them in light of the decreased case numbers.

The board will then take up the recommendations of the Compensation Board which determined that in large part, there should be an increase of 4% in salaries for elected officials. The only differences were for the Sheriff who will receive a 5% increase and the County Attorney whose salary needed to be more comparable to other local county attorneys. KIOW News spoke with several area Human Resource Directors who said that if they were given, the average raise was around 1-2% which would match the current cost of living increases. The Compensation Board felt however, that the county needed to attract good quality potential employees in the future while retaining the ones they have. The raises for the elected officials will also reflect potential raises for county employees.

The supervisors will also look in a sixth pay estimate of $60,884.10 for B & B Farm Drainage Company. The amount is a partial payment for clean out, repair, and tile work done to Drainage District 11’s Main Tile. The supervisors may approve the payment or table it if they feel there is still more work to do.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will give a report on the current condition of the county roads. He may discuss snow removal, repairs, and any work done to the road shoulders. Projects on some of these roads may also be highlighted.

Finally, quarterly reports from the Sheriff and semi-monthly county claims will also be addressed before the board continues to iron out the fiscal year 2022 budget and adjourn.

Those wishing to view the meeting can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/ For those wishing to participate, the call-in number is (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935.