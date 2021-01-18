Hanson Reaches 150 Career wins; Lake Mills Wrestling Wins for 20th Time.

The Lake Mills Bulldogs continued their dual dominance going undefeated this weekend at home.

Lake Mills is now 20-0 on the season after four more dual wins on Saturday but nearly fell to the Southeast Polk JV escaping with a 40-39 victory, “Our kids wrestled very poorly against SEP,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “A lackluster effort by some, mixed with several technical mistakes almost spelled disaster,” he continued by saying.

Lake Mills came back strong, beating North Union 75-6, GHV 78-6, and North Butler Clarksville 59-24. “Our kids wrestled much better after the first dual,” Brandenburg said. “They stayed aggressive while minimizing mistakes.” Lake Mills has its sights set on reaching the dual state tournament for a sixth straight season, extending their program record of consecutive appearances. The Bulldogs reached the dual tournament four consecutive years from 1997-2000. “Today was an eye-opener for the team,” noted Brandenburg. “Hopefully our kids realize they need to give their best effort every time out, as well as get better every day in practice, he also noted.

Saturday also brought another career milestone for Lake Mills senior Casey Hanson. He became the sixth Bulldog to reach 150 career wins with a pin of Cole Negen from North Butler/Clarksville.

Dual by Dual

Lake Mills 40, Southeast Polk JV 39

285- Reese Steele (S) pinned Amadeo Roa, :30. 106- Kinser Hanson (L) pinned Thong Phan, 1:57. 113- Garrett Kingery (S) pinned Lucas Humphrey, 2:57. 120- Garrett Ham (L) pinned James McWilliams, 3:33. 126- Drew Wolfe (S) pinned Andrew Womack, 4:59. 132- Jack Ramaker (L) pinned Eli Owens, 3:11. 138- Dalton Thorson (L) pinned Brandon Hall, 2:00. 145- Dom Burriola (S) pinned Alex Beaty, :59. 152- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Makale Sercy, :56. 160- Quinn Goodman (S) dec. Isaac Bergo, 10-6. 170- Casey Hanson (L) maj. dec. Nick Martin, 8-0. 182- Elijah Wagner (L) pinned Antonio Loving, 1:04. 195- Brodie Blackford (S) pinned Charles Jackson, 1:24. 220- Seth Abbas (S) pinned Brayden LIndeman, 3:20.

Lake Mills 75, North Union 6

106- K. Hanson (L) pinned Harley Tobin, 2:00. 113- Humphrey (L) pinned Gavyn Morphew, 4:46. 120- Ham (L) pinned Liam Kollasch, 1:27. 126- Womack (L) pinned Talen Priester, 2:39. 132- Ramaker (L) pinned Kaden Laabs, :44. 138- Thorson (L) pinned Dalton Tobin, :42. 145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 152- Peterson (L) won by forfeit. 160- Bergo (L) dec. Kacey Hamsmith, 9-4. 170- C. Hanson (L) pinned Kaleb Lufkin, :54. 182- Wagner (L) won by forfeit. 195- Jackson (L) pinned Niccolo Grunig, 1:14. 220- LIndeman (L) won by forfeit. 285- Trevor Kruse (N) pinned Roa, :14.

Lake Mills 78, GHV 6

120- Ham (L) pinned Brad Dodd, 3:11. 126- Womack (L) pinned Zach Feld, 1:20. 132- Ramaker (L) pinned James Cash, :57. 138- Thorson (L) won by forfeit. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Michael Ohotto, 3:31. 152- Peterson (L) pinned Landen Hejlik, 1:07. 160- Bergo (L) won by forfeit. 170- C. Hanson (L) won by forfeit. 182- Wagner (L) won by forfeit. 195- Sam Dodd (G) pinned Jackson, :35. 220- Lindeman (L) pinned Kenneth Hook, 3:04. 285- Roa (L) won by forfeit. 106- K. Hanson (L) won by forfeit. 113- Humphrey (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 59, North Butler-Clarksville 24

126- Womack (L) pinned Zach McPherson, 3:04. 132- Ramaker (L) tech. fall Klayton Adams-Blackdeer, 19-2. 138- Thorson (L) won by forfeit. 145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 152- Peterson (L) pinned McKade Bloker, 3:35. 160- Dawson Testroet (N) pinned Bergo, 1:33. 170- C. Hanson (L) pinned Cole Negen, 1:48. 182- Wagner (L) pinned Kolben Miller, 1:32. 195- Logan Ott (N) pinned Jackson, 1:18. 220- Lindeman (L) pinned David Crow, 2:34. 285- Chet Buss (N) pinned Roa, :18. 106- K. Hanson (L) pinned Aiden Morrison, 3:08. 113- Humphrey (L) won by forfeit. 120- Tanner Arjes (N) pinned Ham, :15.