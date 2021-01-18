Dawn R. McLean, 61, of Mason City, formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. David Wagner officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date in the Conrad Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel. Memorials and cards may be directed to her daughter, Amanda Winter at 1531 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

