Brock Moore Wins, Forest City Finishes Seventh in Cedar Rapids

The Forest City High School wrestling team traveled to Cedar Rapids to compete in the J-Hawk Invite. Forest City came away with one champion and two runners-up. Brock Moore – committed to wrestling at Augsburg University next season – rolled through his first two matches before winning a close title match against Colin Falck of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5-4. Moore is now 28-7 on the season and is one of only 21 Indians who have reached 100 career wins.
126
Kellen Moore (26-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Moore (Forest City) 26-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Kellen Moore (Forest City) 26-4 won by tech fall over Troy Banian (Pleasant Valley) 8-8 (TF-1.5 2:57 (15-0))
- Semifinal – Kellen Moore (Forest City) 26-4 won by tech fall over Owen Kruse (Fort Madison) 21-6 (TF-1.5 5:54 (16-0))
- 1st Place Match – Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) 30-0 won by decision over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 26-4 (Dec 4-3)
132
Brock Moore (28-7) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brock Moore (Forest City) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Brock Moore (Forest City) 28-7 won by fall over Carter Fry (Boone) 3-12 (Fall 0:18)
- Semifinal – Brock Moore (Forest City) 28-7 won by fall over Luke Jennings (Clinton) 7-8 (Fall 1:00)
- 1st Place Match – Brock Moore (Forest City) 28-7 won by decision over Colin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 14-6 (Dec 5-4)
138
Nate Doden (19-13) placed 7th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – William Clark (Waterloo East) 5-7 won by fall over Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 (Fall 4:52)
- Cons. Round 1 – Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 won by fall over Peyton Pettengill (Clinton) 1-6 (Fall 2:49)
- Cons. Round 3 – Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 won by fall over Caiden Rentz (Cedar Falls) 5-3 (Fall 3:08)
- 7th Place Match – Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 won by fall over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 (Fall 1:49)
138
Ethan Sesker (5-2) placed 8th.
- Champ. Round 1 – Noah Mackey (Alburnett) 17-13 won by decision over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 (Dec 10-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 received a bye William Clark (Waterloo East) 5-7 (Bye)
- 7th Place Match – Nate Doden (Forest City) 19-13 won by fall over Ethan Sesker (Forest City) 5-2 (Fall 1:49)
145
Kaleb Umbaugh (24-9) placed 5th and scored 14.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-9 won by tech fall over A.J. Burrell (Valley, West Des Moines) 4-9 (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-0))
- Semifinal – Gage Stevens (Muscatine) 14-4 won by fall over Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-9 (Fall 3:12)
- Cons. Round 3 – Ike Swanson (Pleasant Valley) 7-5 won by fall over Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-9 (Fall 0:21)
- 5th Place Match – Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-9 won by fall over Aden Hanson (Cedar Falls) 4-5 (Fall 2:32)
152
Hayden Hoffmeyer (19-8) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 19-8 won by fall over Ty Jurgersen (Clinton) 6-8 (Fall 1:13)
- Quarterfinal – Teague Smith (Fort Madison) 20-8 won by fall over Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 19-8 (Fall 3:34)
- Cons. Round 2 – Jett Fridley (Muscatine) 15-12 won by decision over Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 19-8 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 19-8 won by fall over Zavaan Mueller (Davenport Central) 8-8 (Fall 1:26)
- 7th Place Match – Hayden Hoffmeyer (Forest City) 19-8 won by decision over Ty Jurgersen (Clinton) 6-8 (Dec 9-3)
160
Cadin Fleener (25-8) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 25-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Ashten Corbin (Clinton) 10-8 won by decision over Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 25-8 (Dec 5-0)
- Cons. Round 2 – Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 25-8 won by fall over Connor Beck (Muscatine) 11-12 (Fall 4:44)
- Cons. Round 3 – Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) 6-1 won by fall over Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 25-8 (Fall 3:24)
- 5th Place Match – Cadin Fleener (Forest City) 25-8 won by medical forfeit over Mason Schau (Fort Madison) 17-10 (M. For.)
170
Blake Skjeie (13-16) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Eli Sallis (Waterloo East) 7-3 won by fall over Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 13-16 (Fall 1:57)
- Cons. Round 1 – Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 13-16 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 13-16 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 – Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 13-16 won by fall over Isaac Thacher (Fort Madison) 17-9 (Fall 2:42)
- 7th Place Match – Lee Sloan (Alburnett) 13-13 won by fall over Blake Skjeie (Forest City) 13-16 (Fall 2:48)
195
Reese Moore (23-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Reese Moore (Forest City) 23-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Reese Moore (Forest City) 23-1 won by fall over Preston Bruck (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 6-6 (Fall 2:49)
- Semifinal – Reese Moore (Forest City) 23-1 won by fall over Cade Sheedy (Davenport North) 10-2 (Fall 1:39)
- 1st Place Match – Taner Harvey (Boone) 16-0 won by decision over Reese Moore (Forest City) 23-1 (Dec 7-0)
285
Caleb Cooper (7-13) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) 22-1 won by fall over Caleb Cooper (Forest City) 7-13 (Fall 2:10)
- Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Cooper (Forest City) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Cooper (Forest City) 7-13 won by fall over Mike Rausenberger (Clinton) 2-10 (Fall 1:17)
- Cons. Round 3 – Aiden Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) 5-4 won by fall over Caleb Cooper (Forest City) 7-13 (Fall 0:24)