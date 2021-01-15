Richard Eckhoff, age 95 of Belmond passed away January 14, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Services for Richard Eckhoff will be held at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa, on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:30 with a viewing an hour before the service. The funeral service will be available to watch at First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery with full military honors at a later time.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4:00 ­­­­to 6:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. SE, Belmond, Iowa. Visitation will be live streamed on Andrews Floral Facebook page. Like the page to view.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing respected.

Memorial suggestions in Richard’s memory may be directed to the First Reformed Church, Meservey; or to the donor’s choice.

Richard, the son of Ernest and Tena Barkema Eckhoff, was born July 4, 1925 in Meservey, Iowa. He attended school in Meservey and graduated from Meservey High School in 1943.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy from November 17, 1944 to March 23, 1946 on the U.S.S. Ozark as a motor machinist’s mate, 3rd class.

Richard was united in marriage to Bonnie Gunderson on February 1, 1945, at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Julie, James (Jim), and Jon.

Richard’s occupation was farming, which he thoroughly enjoyed. His wife, Bonnie, assisted him, until his son, Jim, became his right-hand man.

Richard was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church, Meservey, in which he held many leadership roles. He also served as Pleasant Township treasurer for many years.

In the winters and the downtime of farming, Richard delivered Winnebagos for approximately 30 years, even into his eighties. The count of Winnebagos delivered was 1,100, of which he received a special certificate from Winnebago. He visited most of the 50 states, with New York City being one of his favorite places to drive to as while there, he visited with his cousin and her family.

Richard always kept a keen interest in farming, visiting the “home” place during planting and harvest. He also enjoyed having coffee at the elevator in Belmond in the afternoons, to keep up on news.

Richard is survived by his two children, Jim (Connie) Eckhoff, Meservey; Jon (Dawn) Eckhoff, Rochester, MN.; son-in-law, David Boelman, West Des Moines; four grandchildren Kimberly Grzywacz (John), Huxley; Brandon (Valerie) Boelman, West Des Moines; Grant Eckhoff (Brianna), Rochester, MN; Emily Eckhoff, Rochester, MN.; eight great-grandchildren, Emily Grzywacz, Jeremy Grzywacz, Danielle Wilkinson, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jonah Grzywacz; Benjamin Eckhoff, Broderick Boelman, Kellen Boelman; sister-in-law, Mavis Gunderson, St. Louis, MO.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie, December 20, 2020; daughter, Julie Boelman; grandson, Brian Eckhoff; brother, Stewart Eckhoff; sister-in-law, Connie Eckhoff and brother-in-law, Dean Gunderson.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA

641-444-4474.